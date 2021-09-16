La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the August 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS LFDJF remained flat at $$52.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.27.

La FranÃ§aise des Jeux SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

