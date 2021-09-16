LABS Group Reaches Market Cap of $23.59 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $23.59 million and approximately $907,343.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00074304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.05 or 0.00121518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.27 or 0.00176401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,563.72 or 0.07460005 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,881.50 or 1.00231268 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.16 or 0.00860684 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,082,776,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

