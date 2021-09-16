Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,982,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 954,106 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 2.36% of Ladder Capital worth $34,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 34.3% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 10.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LADR opened at $11.08 on Thursday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 100.81 and a quick ratio of 100.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.34 and a beta of 2.24.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 0.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

