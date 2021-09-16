Lafayette Investments Inc. Acquires 1,298 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.2% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $13,241,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,430,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

LMT stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $342.07. 53,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,581. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $399.60. The stock has a market cap of $94.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $364.00 and its 200 day moving average is $371.59.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

