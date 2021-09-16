Lafayette Investments Inc. Acquires 5,350 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 523.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 131.8% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $6,721,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,915,000 after buying an additional 42,930 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 17.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 221,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,834,000 after buying an additional 32,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $324.15. 86,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,396. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $307.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $201.44 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

