Lafayette Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the second quarter worth $29,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 61.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 357.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CABO. Raymond James raised their price target on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,253.43.

NYSE:CABO traded down $22.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,961.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,161. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,979.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,869.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,674.35 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.53.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.72%.

In other news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,063.00, for a total value of $1,435,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,005.00, for a total value of $601,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,821 shares of company stock worth $13,877,532. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

