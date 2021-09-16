Lafayette Investments Inc. Grows Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 36.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after buying an additional 30,379 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,411,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,172,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on shares of Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.45.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $395,978.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,405,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,078 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Allegion stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.23. The company had a trading volume of 24,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,752. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

