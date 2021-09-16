Lafayette Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. KLA makes up 1.4% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 23.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in KLA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 61,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,407,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in KLA by 18.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after buying an additional 12,975 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC stock traded up $4.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $372.29. 39,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,177. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $174.70 and a 52 week high of $367.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,217.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,835.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,805 shares of company stock worth $4,736,222. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLAC. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.61.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

