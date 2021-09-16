Lafayette Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,374 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.6% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $373.13. The stock had a trading volume of 766,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,316,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $362.96 and its 200 day moving average is $329.30. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.39, for a total transaction of $25,693,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,661,190 shares of company stock valued at $953,475,565 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.98.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

