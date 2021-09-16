Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.39. 928,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,421,151. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $188.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.