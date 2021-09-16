Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of Graham worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Graham during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Graham during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Graham by 1,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Graham during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 26.8% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GHC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $583.20. 284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,752. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $376.20 and a 12-month high of $685.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $628.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $628.62.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

