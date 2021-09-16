Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.50.

MSGS traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.61. 3,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,106. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $140.15 and a twelve month high of $207.09. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.92 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.