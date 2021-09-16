Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $4.92 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 464,489 shares of company stock valued at $334,390,376. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $13.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,890.80. The company had a trading volume of 50,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,376. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,767.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,470.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.