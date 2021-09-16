Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies makes up about 1.4% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.49. The company had a trading volume of 19,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,316. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.33. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $109.07 and a one year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

