Lafayette Investments Inc. Purchases 80,665 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,594 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,665 shares during the period. Barrick Gold accounts for about 1.5% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,753,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248,832 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $297,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,895 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 63.3% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,673,387 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $151,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 35.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,214,328 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $182,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,291 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $45,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,625,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,235,459. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.35.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

GOLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

