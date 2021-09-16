Lafayette Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 109.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 844,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,985,000 after purchasing an additional 440,303 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,259,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,302,000 after purchasing an additional 325,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,264,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,415,000 after purchasing an additional 140,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.49. 1,127,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,609,072. The firm has a market cap of $190.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $51.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.26.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.52.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

