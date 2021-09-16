Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 857 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Genuine Parts accounts for about 1.7% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,649 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,814,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,512,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 540,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,498,000 after purchasing an additional 205,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,014,000 after buying an additional 155,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.37. 23,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.71. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $88.99 and a 52-week high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

