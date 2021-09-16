Lafayette Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Alleghany comprises approximately 2.0% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Alleghany worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Y stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $625.54. 1,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,418. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $666.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $672.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $486.49 and a 1 year high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.89 by $1.50. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

