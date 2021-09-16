Lafayette Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,820 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for 1.8% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $6,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,855,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,847,000 after purchasing an additional 199,791 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NYSE JEF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.55. The stock had a trading volume of 29,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,056. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average of $32.94.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

