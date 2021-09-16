Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) EVP Michael E. Gavin Sells 3,000 Shares

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $217,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ LKFN traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.55. 1,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,541. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.25 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 9.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LKFN. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

