Lanceria (LANC) Price Up 5.1% This Week

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, Lanceria has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Lanceria coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Lanceria has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and approximately $927,388.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00072852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00121557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.95 or 0.00175381 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,539.36 or 0.07482892 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,268.88 or 0.99935445 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.83 or 0.00851667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Lanceria Coin Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,102,327 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Lanceria Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using US dollars.

