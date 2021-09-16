Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) fell 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.52. 662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LDSCY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.4666 dividend. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%.

About Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY)

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.