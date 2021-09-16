Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to announce sales of $128.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $126.00 million. Landec reported sales of $135.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year sales of $547.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $546.00 million to $549.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $570.20 million, with estimates ranging from $568.70 million to $571.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $139.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.40 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.46. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.92 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landec in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Landec during the second quarter worth $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Landec by 43.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Landec during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Landec during the second quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

