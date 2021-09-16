Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.190-$0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$405 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $393.50 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.350-$1.510 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of LE stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.23. Lands’ End has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 2.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lands’ End stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 463.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Lands’ End worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

