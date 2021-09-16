Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.350-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.64 million-$125.09 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.40 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.24. 106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $181.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.28 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lantronix will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

