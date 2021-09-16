LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €71.29 ($83.87).

Shares of ETR LXS opened at €65.32 ($76.85) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 52 week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €60.72 and its 200 day moving average price is €61.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

