Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.65.

LVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

LVS traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $37.12. 602,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,363,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average is $53.38. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,482,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,597,133 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,001 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,587,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $460,997,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $359,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,649,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,775 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

