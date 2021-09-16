Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock, down from their previous price target of $59.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.65.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $38.05 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average of $53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,996 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,874 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $22,534,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,419 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 319.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,213 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 40,537 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 140,518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

