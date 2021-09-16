Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 252,641 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,363,792 shares.The stock last traded at $36.75 and had previously closed at $38.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The company’s revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 11.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,996 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 55.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,874 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $22,534,000 after buying an additional 132,616 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,899 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,419 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 319.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,213 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 40,537 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

