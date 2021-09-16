Lattice Token Price Hits $2.73 on Major Exchanges (LTX)

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Lattice Token has a market capitalization of $78.11 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lattice Token has traded 36.7% higher against the dollar. One Lattice Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.73 or 0.00005678 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00072889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00122629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.67 or 0.00176380 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,619.32 or 0.07539331 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48,101.21 or 1.00198766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $424.77 or 0.00884824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002782 BTC.

About Lattice Token

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange . The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016

Lattice Token Coin Trading

