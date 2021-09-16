LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,078 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 1.78% of LCI Industries worth $58,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in LCI Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LCI Industries by 135.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in LCI Industries by 16.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LCII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

NYSE LCII opened at $132.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.50. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $101.69 and a 52-week high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.99%. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.