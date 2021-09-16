Lead Wallet (LEAD) Price Reaches $0.0076

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $3.86 million and $752,576.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded up 75.3% against the US dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00073580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00121110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00175515 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,553.16 or 0.07458705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,655.23 or 1.00036745 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.50 or 0.00857521 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

