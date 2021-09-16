Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lear from $203.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,334,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lear by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,878,000 after purchasing an additional 223,207 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Lear by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $374,966,000 after purchasing an additional 196,768 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,692,000. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

LEA stock opened at $160.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $103.35 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lear will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

