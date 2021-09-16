Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Shares Down 4%

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF)’s stock price traded down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 10,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 12,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44.

Legend Power Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LPSIF)

Legend Power Systems, Inc develops, manufactures and markets a device that saves electrical energy. It offers solutions to owners of commercial and industrial buildings through Conservation Voltage Reduction. The company was founded by Gerald A. Gill on May 31, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

