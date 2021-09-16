Lekoil (LON:LEK) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.22

Lekoil Limited (LON:LEK)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Lekoil shares last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,366,328 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of £4.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49.

About Lekoil (LON:LEK)

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

