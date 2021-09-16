LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.78% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $57.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 4.19. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

