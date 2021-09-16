Lendefi (LDFI) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Lendefi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lendefi has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. Lendefi has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $4,968.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00075037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00121378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.01 or 0.00175586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.54 or 0.07405903 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,950.31 or 1.00214784 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.74 or 0.00856354 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lendefi Coin Profile

Lendefi’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

