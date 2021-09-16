Lethean Price Hits $0.0009 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Lethean has a market cap of $695,577.87 and approximately $599.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lethean has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,816.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,575.60 or 0.07477709 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.55 or 0.00390129 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $640.40 or 0.01339282 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.15 or 0.00121606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.82 or 0.00541267 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.64 or 0.00553448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.07 or 0.00328489 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006478 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

