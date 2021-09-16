Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ LEVL traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,434. The company has a market capitalization of $214.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Level One Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $28.77.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Level One Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Level One Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Level One Bancorp worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

