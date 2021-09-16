Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP (LON:BAES) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP (LON:BAES) traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.03 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.02 ($0.07). 18,000 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.01 ($0.07).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.41) price target on shares of Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.81.

