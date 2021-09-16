LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Gap Down to $6.29

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.29, but opened at $6.10. LexinFintech shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 2,666 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LX. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, DBS Vickers downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 68.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 655,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after buying an additional 267,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 156.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 191,130 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 401.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,194,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after purchasing an additional 956,735 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.
LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
