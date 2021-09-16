LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Gap Down to $6.29

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.29, but opened at $6.10. LexinFintech shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 2,666 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LX. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, DBS Vickers downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 39.51%. On average, analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 68.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 655,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after buying an additional 267,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 156.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 191,130 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 401.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,194,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after purchasing an additional 956,735 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

