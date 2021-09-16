LHT Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. LHT has a market capitalization of $216,024.47 and approximately $24.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LHT has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005390 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00011915 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000195 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.