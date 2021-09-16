Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $172.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 72.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $133.51 and a one year high of $188.76.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

