Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Short Interest Up 123.2% in August

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 284,400 shares, an increase of 123.2% from the August 15th total of 127,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,796,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LCLP remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 113,784,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,632,141. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Life Clips has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07.

Life Clips Company Profile

Life Clips, Inc is a developer and manufacturer of action cameras aimed at families, action sports enthusiasts, and those on vacation. Its also offers accessories, such as one time use batteries for mobile devices. The company was founded by Hannah Grabowski on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

