Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Short Interest Up 123.2% in August

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 284,400 shares, an increase of 123.2% from the August 15th total of 127,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,796,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LCLP remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 113,784,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,632,141. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Life Clips has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07.
Life Clips Company Profile
Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Life Clips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Clips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.