Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) Short Interest Update

Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the August 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LFER traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. 20,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,532. Life On Earth has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12.

Get Life On Earth alerts:

Life On Earth Company Profile

Life on Earth, Inc is a cloud-based enterprise software developer and a provider that enables rapid innovation that keeps the cloud enterprise operations safe, compliant, and manageable. The firm focuses on technologies that include Internet-of-Things, security, enterprise legacy software modernization, personal data and privacy compliance, enterprise software maintenance, and governance.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Life On Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life On Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.