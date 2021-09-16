Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) PT Raised to $140.00 at Citigroup

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LSI. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

LSI stock opened at $123.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.11. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $68.31 and a 12 month high of $129.87. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Life Storage by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,875,000 after acquiring an additional 434,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Life Storage by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,961,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,050,000 after acquiring an additional 75,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Life Storage by 478.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Life Storage by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,028,000 after acquiring an additional 196,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Life Storage by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,766,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,025,000 after acquiring an additional 57,315 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

