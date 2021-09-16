Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) vs. Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) and Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifestore Financial Group has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and Lifestore Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services $110.77 million 2.94 $29.35 million N/A N/A Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Peoples Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Lifestore Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and Lifestore Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services 31.59% 10.78% 1.17% Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Peoples Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Lifestore Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Peoples Financial Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Peoples Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.1% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Lifestore Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Peoples Financial Services and Lifestore Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Lifestore Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Peoples Financial Services beats Lifestore Financial Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co., which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans. The company also offers deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts. Peoples Financial Services was founded on February 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Scranton, PA.

Lifestore Financial Group Company Profile

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards. It also provides insurance agency products and services; investment and cash management services; and online and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as AF Financial Group and changed its name to LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. in September 2009. LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in West Jefferson, North Carolina.

