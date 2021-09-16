Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.86

Shares of Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.86 and last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $952.82 million, a PE ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 0.97.

About Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY)

Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and operation of department stores. Its other activities include retailing business, property development, and property investment. The company was founded on December 29, 2003 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

