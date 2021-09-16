LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $225 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.92 million.

LFVN stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,748. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $95.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 40.23% and a net margin of 5.86%. Research analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in LifeVantage by 86.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 38,399 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in LifeVantage by 17.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in LifeVantage by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.