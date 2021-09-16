Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Trading Up 15.2% Over Last Week

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $10.56 million and approximately $352,640.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.74 or 0.00005701 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

